Join Brandmotion at the Consumer Telematics Show 2018

SOUTHFIELD, MI (12.12.2017) – The Consumer Telematics Show/CTS 2018 (Jan 8 in Las Vegas) kicks off the calendar year for the connected car community. It is the largest and most focused meeting point for 500+ automotive execs before International CES.



CTS is the only place this CES where over 500 automotive tech executives will be in one place at one time, allowing you to cut through the crowds to network with your industry peers.

More than 30 experts and industry heavyweights will be part of CTS, including VW, GM, Nevada RTC, What3words, Karma, IBM and Hyperloop One taking to the stage to flesh out auto tech in 2018 and announce their strategies – this is where headlines are made.

Click here to register for the Consumer Telematics Show

The topics that will define auto tech in 2018, such as Mobility, Automation, Smart Cities and data science, thrashed out on stage so that you can effectively strategize for forthcoming technologies in 2018 and beyond.

Visit tu-auto.com/cts and brandmotion.com for more.

