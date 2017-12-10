BURNABY, BC (12.11.2017) – The Sounds Good Auto Black Friday 2017 event drew a strong turnout to the company’s stores in the Vancouver suburbs of Burnaby and Coquilan, British Columbia.

Ruben Rivera, Manager of the Burnaby store, commented to 12voltnews.com “This year’s Black Friday promotion was much better than past years. We developed this year’s Black Friday event with a Latin theme. Our social media posts included a couple videos, with me in the showroom, inviting all to our November 24th Black Friday event that continued through Saturday.”

The Sounds Good Auto team works with a number of car dealerships in the area. Those dealerships assisted in getting the word out about the Black Friday event at Sounds Good Auto. An association with a detail company also added to the activity to spreading info for the Sounds Good Auto Black Friday event.

Adding to the Latin theme was a live afternoon in-store performance by a local Mariachi band: the Los Dorados. The popular area Mariachi Band entertained the crowd for over an hour late Black Friday afternoon.

Over the course of the Sounds Good Auto Black Friday event, customers registered to win over $1000. in prizes. In addition, a number of items were raffled with the monies going to give toys to a number of families needing assistance as well as a donation to a local children’s hospital.

Keith McCumber is the owner of the 2 Sounds Good Auto locations.

The two video posts were created by friends using footage of Ruben in the showroom.

For more info, visit soundsgoodauto.com and instagram.com/soundsgoodvan

