New Remote Start Transmitters for Any All-In-One Remote Start Digital System

MONTREAL, QC (12.11.2017) – Lightwave Technology, led by a co-founder of ADS, is proud to offer to distributors a new Connected brand of remote control transmitters that can work with any digital remote start system, regardless of brand.

Lightwave is the developer of the LOOK-IT wireless back up camera distributed exclusively by VOXX and the SmartControl system sold under the Carlink CLBTLR brand by VOXX also.

Lightwave Technology does not sell direct to retailers and is looking for distributors to carry and promote the Connected remote transmitters product line-up.

“We’re empowering installers to use any digital remote start system to connect to our RF platform technology, so they can marry the remotes to any all-in- one remote start solutions,” said Alex Rinaldoni, Director of Marketing.

The transmitters use 900MHz spread spectrum technology with one-mile range. They are packaged with one transmitter per pack since the factory key fob (with 3x lock press) can be used as a backup transmitter. MSRP pricing starts at $69 for a one-way 5 button transmitter and $89 for a two-way LED 1 button and 5 button version.

Visit lightwavetechnology.com for more.

