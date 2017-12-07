Race Sport Lighting Announces Trent Partners and Associates to Rep New England States for 2018

RINGWOOD, IL (12.08.2017) – Race Sport Lighting has announced that Trent Partners and Associates to represent line. New England States will have a premier rep firm for the premier lighting company in the area.

“I am excited about the Trent Partners firm representing our brand in the East coast in 2018. The firm comes highly recommended for their professionalism and full value services. Matt and his team are young, aggressive and highly technical and will service our accounts in the East Coast with excellence,” commented Steve Jergensen, President of Race Sport Lighting.

“Race Sport has focused on providing our dealers with the relevant products, proper training, supporting marketing materials and competitive pricing programs that they need to be successful in the lighting category. We look forward to lighting it up with Trent Partners and growing our business together,” commented Brandon Kurth, Race Sport lighting National Sales Manager.

“Our experience, our people, and our commitment to our manufactures continue to make us New York and New England’s premier manufacturer’s representative firm. I hope you utilize our website to learn about our story, our people, and our proud family of manufacturers and the territories we serve,” commented Stephen Trentacoste.

Visit racesportinc.com for more.

