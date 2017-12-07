Hyundai, Subaru Lead in New IIHS Safety Ratings

This article was written by Michael Strong for TheDetroitBureau.com

DETROIT, MI (12.08.2017) – With new tougher standards in place for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s coveted “2018 Top Pick Plus” rating, just 15 vehicles earned the distinction compared with 38 for 2017.

The safety advocacy group, which performs a variety of crash tests on vehicles, added two new tests in the past year: one for improved headlights, which was included in the 2017 “Top Pick Plus” ranking, but not in the “Top Pick” results, and the new passenger-side small overlap front crash.

Overall, Hyundai posted six vehicles and Subaru four in the “Top Pick Plus” category. In addition to the 15 “Top Pick Plus” designees, there were 47 “Top Pick” vehicles. Toyota led the pack with 11 vehicles in the “Top Pick Plus” and “Top Pick” categories combined with Hyundai (9) and Subaru (7) taking the next two spots.

“We’re pleased to have so many vehicles recognized by IIHS, especially with the completely redesigned 2018 Camry receiving its highest safety award,” said Chris Nielsen, executive vice president of product support and chief quality officer of Toyota Motor North America.

“Toyota and Lexus remain committed to providing safe and reliable vehicles and we’re proud to have Toyota Safety Sense and Lexus Safety System+ as standard equipment on almost every new model in our line-up.”

This year, vehicles must receive a good or acceptable rating passenger-side protection in the small overlap front crash test to get the institute’s highest ranking. It was this test that caused the significant drop in the number of vehicles earning the top rating.

“Drivers expect that their passengers, who are often family, will be protected just as well as they are,” says IIHS President Adrian Lund.

“Manufacturers have been taking this issue seriously since we first shed light on it, and we’re confident that good small overlap protection will become the norm on the passenger side, just as it has on the driver side.”

However, there is a problem with the rankings overall. In order to meet the top ranking, and in some instances, simply being a “Top Pick,” the vehicle must be upgraded. In short, base models rarely make the grade. For instance, automatic braking is a key requirement for the getting the “Top Pick Plus” rating, and in most vehicles, that comes at a significant price increase.

While automakers are claiming that kind of technology will be standard equipment in the near future, it won’t be in all cases so if you are driving one of the “Top Pick Plus” vehicles, you may be simply driving its lower-priced, and lower rated, sibling instead.

Here are the 15 vehicles that earned the “Top Pick Plus” ranking:

Small cars: Kia Forte, Kia Soul, Subaru Impreza and Subaru WRX

Midsize cars: Subaru Legacy, Subaru Outback and Toyota Camry

Large luxury cars: BMW 5 Series, Genesis G80, Genesis G90, Lincoln Continental and Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Midsize SUVs: Hyundai Santa Fe and Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Midsize luxury SUVs: Mercedes-Benz GLC

