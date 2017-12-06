The Elite Distributor Alliance Announces New Executive Director

Jim Warren commented, “I am excited about the quality of EDA’s membership, the needs of the retailer community served, and the excitement suppliers have toward the EDA mission. The foundation is solid – the opportunity tremendous. It will be an honor to work alongside such a group of professionals.”President Josh Eatherly said, “The addition of Jim Warren is another positive step in the growth of the EDA. Jim’s background in merchandising and over 35 years of Mobile Electronics expertise will ensure a smooth transition. We are excited to hit the ground running immediately. It is bittersweet as this comes with the announcement of Ray Windsor’s retirement. Ray has been an integral of the EDA from day one and we would not be where we are today without him.”
“As I move toward retirement, I look back at the evolution of the EDA. We established the first ever 12volt distributor buying group and in two and a half years, we have matured rather well. I am confident the members are focused on the mission and very capable of achieving same. Jim Warren brings a perfect skill set to that endeavor,” commented Ray Windsor.
Visit elitedistributoralliance.com for more.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.