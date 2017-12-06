The Elite Distributor Alliance Announces New Executive Director

– The Elite Distributor Alliance welcomes Jim Warren as its new Executive Director effective January 1, 2018. Jim will be responsible for overseeing the day to day administration, programs, and strategic planning of The EDA. Jim is currently finishing his transition as Vice President of Merchandising at Car Toys, a Seattle based specialty chain.

Jim Warren commented, “I am excited about the quality of EDA’s membership, the needs of the retailer community served, and the excitement suppliers have toward the EDA mission. The foundation is solid – the opportunity tremendous. It will be an honor to work alongside such a group of professionals.”

“As I move toward retirement, I look back at the evolution of the EDA. We established the first ever 12volt distributor buying group and in two and a half years, we have matured rather well. I am confident the members are focused on the mission and very capable of achieving same. Jim Warren brings a perfect skill set to that endeavor,” commented Ray Windsor.

Visit elitedistributoralliance.com for more.

