EchoMaster Releases Integrated Safety Solutions for Ford Transit Vans

CLEARWATER, FL (12.07.2017) – With the onslaught of holiday drivers increasing, confusion at the curb during airport runs, and the weather conditions becoming more treacherous, comes the increased possibility of car accidents. EchoMaster, designer and manufacturer of collision avoidance solutions for aftermarket and OEM, seeks to lessen these accidents with safety camera technology for the Ford Transit Van.

The camera solutions effectively assist in safe lane changes and eliminate blind spots, protecting your vehicle, passengers, and other assets from potential liabilities. EchoMaster’s side blind spot and lane change assist system includes proprietary designed mirror caps with integrated cameras. Responsive to driver behavior, the camera view is triggered on using the turn signals, eliminating side blind spots.

To lessen the risk of an accident, the vehicle-specific side mirror caps with integrated cameras add visibility, without adding bulk to the van’s exterior.

EchoMaster’s FCTP-FT1602 system is customizable and fully integrates into the vehicle’s current electronic system, so driver’s gain safety features without complication. Attuned to driver behavior, the system’s side cameras are activated when turn signals are used; speed sensing front camera is activated when the vehicle is going under a certain speed, and the reverse camera when the vehicle is placed in reverse.

Featured in the kit are 2 proprietary, factory-matched side mirror caps with built-in blind spot elimination cameras, activated by turn signal and integrated with the OE radio. The vehicle-specific integration module is plug-and-play and integrates cameras seamlessly into the van’s OEM radio screen; cameras are activated when turn signals are used, or when the vehicle is shifted into drive and reverse. Kits also include everything needed for a plug-and-play installation including camera harnesses and adapters.

FCTP-FT1602 Kits with perfect fit Non-Tow mirror caps are available today for Ford Transit Vans (with factory 4.2″ display radio) vehicles. EchoMaster also offers a kit for Transit Vans equipped with Tow Mirrors (FCTP-FT1601). EchoMaster also offers a line of universal side cameras, which can enhance the safety of any vehicle on the road.

Visit echomaster.com and aampglobal.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

