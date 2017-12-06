DriveAssist Ships “SideSpotter” Systems

“SideSpotter” is DriveAssist’s complete line of Blind Spot solutions, it includes a vehicle specific OE style, side camera system (pictured) and the Universal Microwave sensor based system that mounts behind the bumper and easily connects to the vehicles OBD-II port.
Toyota Tundra.
“These are innovative solutions for 12 volt specialists and expeditors who have customers requesting enhanced safety options not available in older or lower trim level vehicles,” added Goodman. SideSpotter systems are available now at select Retailers and Expeditors. The camera based system has an MSRP of $549.95 and the Microwave system is $649.95. To accommodate resale partners, the company will offer an aggressive Freight Policy including deeply discounted expedited shipping. All DriveAssist Products include a Lifetime Warranty.Vehicle Safety and Driver Assistance is the fastest growing category in the Automotive Aftermarket industry. DriveAssist’s parent company Cybcar America brings 10 plus years of history supplying leading edge products that seamlessly integrate into the vehicles design. markets and we have began discussions with high profile 12 volt specialists and expeditors in the United States and Canada,” stated Goodman.
Visit www.driveassist.us for more.
