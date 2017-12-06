DriveAssist Ships “SideSpotter” Systems

– DriveAssist Technologies has begun shipping their SideSpotter lineup of Blind Spot solutions to select 12 volt specialists in the US and Canada.

“SideSpotter” is DriveAssist’s complete line of Blind Spot solutions, it includes a vehicle specific OE style, side camera system (pictured) and the Universal Microwave sensor based system that mounts behind the bumper and easily connects to the vehicles OBD-II port.

Toyota Tundra.

“These are innovative solutions for 12 volt specialists and expeditors who have customers requesting enhanced safety options not available in older or lower trim level vehicles,” added Goodman. SideSpotter systems are available now at select Retailers and Expeditors. The camera based system has an MSRP of $549.95 and the Microwave system is $649.95. To accommodate resale partners, the company will offer an aggressive Freight Policy including deeply discounted expedited shipping. All DriveAssist Products include a Lifetime Warranty.

Visit www.driveassist.us for more.

