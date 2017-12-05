RoadPro Brands Launches New Website

PALMYRA, PA (12.06.2017) – The RoadPro Family of Brands has launched a new website with improved navigation, mobile optimization and access to all of their brands in one convenient location.

The individual websites of their popular brands, including: Wilson, RoadKing, MobileSpec and PowerDrive have each been combined into one site: www.roadprobrands.com. This allows consumers to browse all products in the same place, creating a more user-friendly experience. Each product has gained more intuitive information, as well as the ability to locate the closest retail location who sells it.

Featuring a clean look and easy navigation, the new RoadPro site has added more trucker-relevant content through the Lifestyle tab, along with the ability to upload personal photos to be featured on their “On-The-Go Gallery.”

RoadPro is focused on their community of truckers and giving them product solutions in an easy format. As a result, the website has become fully optimized for mobile devices with product information that is readily accessible.

Visit roadprobrands.com and dasinc.com for more.

