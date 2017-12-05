Industry News

New BlendMount Option for Waylens Horizon

BOSTON, MA (12.06.2017) – Waylens has introduced a BlendMount option for the Waylens Horizon. Combine this product with Waylens’ Universal Mount Adapter to securely attach Horizon to the stem of a rear-view mirror.

This product is compatible with most U.S. and Asian vehicles with a cylindrical rear-view mirror stem at least 1” long. It is made from black anodized aluminum that allows for multiple adjustments.

To view the Horizon BlendMount and Universal Mount Adapter, visit shop.waylens.com/accessories

