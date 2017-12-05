The DOW Sony Veloster Makes West Texas Swing

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (12.16.2017) – The DOW Sony Veloster recently made a swing through West Texas. DOW’s Mike Cullers was behind the wheel with Sony’s Richard Wong in the shotgun seat.

“We had a great trip and covered over 1100 miles as we made dealer calls in 6 cities” Cullers related to 12voltnews.com.

Wichita Falls, Abilene, Midland, Odessa, Lubbock and Amarillo were stops on the Texas swing. In all over 30 dealer calls were made during the trip. Highlighting the Sony system in the Veloster was an important element for the trip. Making the dealers stops with Sony’s Wong was a show of factory support that many West Texas dealers do not see on a regular basis.

“The Sony hi-power receiver, driving the GS speakers and subwoofers, is amazing. All the dealers along the way agreed the system in the Veloster really puts out..and without a separate amplifier” Cullers related.

Ray Baldwin, Baldwin Electronics, offered “The system in the Veloster sounds much better than one would expect for being so simple with just the hi-powered Sony head unit with the GS speakers and subs.”

A high point that capped the trip was showing off the Veloster at the 806 Autoworks’ 1st Year Anniversary event in Amarillo.

Bryan Turvaville, 806 Autoworks owner, commented “November 14th marked our first anniversary. Having the Cars and Coffee event on the Saturday, November 18th was perfect. We had about 150 people people come in. At one point there were at least 50 folks in the showroom and installation bay were we had the coffee and donuts set up. 806 Sports Radio was on site and many checked out the Sony Veloster. I saw the Veloster in Dallas at KnowledgeFest but really had a chance to check it out at our event. Amazing the sound quality and volume coming from only the hi-power head unit and GS speakers and subs.”

“The Cars and Coffee show featured giveaways and drawings for Sony and Compustar products.The turnout was very strong and the feedback from customers that experienced the 1-on-1 demo in the Sony Veloster was very positive” Cullers concluded.

Visit dowelectronics.com for more.

