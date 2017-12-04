MECA Retail Members Hosting Toys For Tots Events

– “The MECA Club is a strong supporter of Toys For Tots events with our retail members. We have 5 that are specifically holiday related on the schedule this Holiday season. Two very well attended events have already taken place,” MECA Commish Steve Stern relayed to 12voltnews.com.

The Sound Factory in Knoxville, TN hosted their 3rd Annual Toys For Tots on November 19th and it was very successful.

The Sound Factory’s Chris Myers stated, “We had a great turnout. This year our event was an accredited Toys For Tots event and the Marines were on site. When the event was over they took 6 of their big boxes filled with Toys for Tots in the area. We had 40 to 45 competitors too that competed in multiple MECA formats. Some competitors, that did not bring toys, donated cash and we bought toys for the Toys for Tots drive.

MECA also organized an event in Ft. Pierce, FL on December 3rd. The 1st Annual Bass 4 Tots Car Show, with 772 Customs hosting the toy drive, drew over 60 cars that packed the 772 Customs parking lot. MECA coordinator Sunil Boodram worked to bring the event together.

772 Customs Robert Jacquin commented, “It was great to see the turnout of car stereo enthusiasts at our event. Also, that some many were so generous to bring gifts to make the Holiday Season for many children a happy one.”

Crazy Ralph’s Car Stereo, in gonzales, LA, is set to host the Santa Slam on December 9th in conjunction with the local toy drive.

The SoCal Toys For Tots 4 event, hosted by LEXService in Hawaiian Gardens CA on December 17th, will features only SQL contests.

SoundCheck in Lafayette, IN is scheduled to host their toy drive on December 17th at the store.

“For MECA retail members, when they host 3 events during the season, the MECA fees for the 4th event may be donated 100% to the charity of the members choice,” Stern concluded.

Visit mecacaraudio.com and toysfortots.org for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

