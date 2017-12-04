Linkswell T-Style F-150 Radio Featured in the New Product Showcase at SEMA

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA (12.05.2017) – The Linkswell T-Style for the popular FordF-150 was featured in the New Product Showcase at SEMA 2017.Linkswell’s Walt Detlefsen related to12voltnews.com, “We received our first shipment of T-Style F-150 head Units just before SEMA and sold out immediately. Have another shipment set to arrive soon. In addition the Mustang, RAM, and Tundra units are due in our warehouse about the 15th of this month and 50% of them are sold already.” The Linkswell T-Style F-150 radio and AC Control replacement features AM/FM, Navigation, Bluetooth, Smartphone mirroring, Internet Access, send & receive emails plus front/rear and side camera inputs.
Visit linkswellinc.com for more.
