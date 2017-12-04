Kicker’s Bullfrog Is “Livin’ Loud” for the Holidays

SHREVEPORT LA (12.05.2017) – KICKER Lifestyle Products’ Bullfrog is “Livin Loud.” Kicker’s Bullfrog top-of-the-line portable audio powerhouse plays deep, loud and clear… in nearly any environment. With the Kicker Bullfrog, great sound meets the great outdoors.

The waterproof KICKER Bullfrog is a self-contained, high-performance 2.1-channel audio system featuring two 4-inch drivers and two 3-inch x 4 passive subwoofers housed in a near-impenetrable cabinet that is specifically voiced to sound great inside and even better outdoors. From tailgate parties, the campsite, in the yard, on a boat, on the patio and anywhere else there is music and fun the Bullfrog is welcome. Available in two color options – green/black and gray/white — the Bullfrog looks as good as it sounds.

Similar to its namesake, KICKER’s Bullfrog creates a sound that is deep and resonant, with a sense of authority and a call to join the fun. Bullfrog streams Bluetooth stereo audio and it includes FM radio for when it is time to listen to the big game and favorite local stations.

The speaker’s sonics are big and detailed, with KICKER’s signature bass and full-range output. The Bullfrog fills the backyard, basecamp and the tailgate parking lot with a 360-degree sound field that reaches around the listening area to give everyone the best seat in the house. Its IP66 rating means that it can stand up to nearly any type of weather conditions for as long as the party might last into the weekend.

Bullfrog’s rechargeable battery lasts up to 20 hours, with average listening, and there is a dedicated USB charge-out port to ensure that mobile devices have the energy to keep up with such a powerful system. An easy-carry handle makes it convenient to bring the Bullfrog wherever the party happens to be in the great outdoors.

Visit www.kicker.com for more.

