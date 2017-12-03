DS18 Introduces the Storm Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

MIAMI GARDENS, FL (12.04.2017) – DS18 is shipping the new, all element, Storm Bluetooth speaker. The Storm can handle anything….playing music in virtually any environment. The Storm is Bluetooth wireless.

And if that’s not enough, dropped in the pool or how about the ocean? No worries the water resistant Storm floats so you never lose sight of it.

Also, with the Storm there, is no reason to miss calls as with the Storm users can make and receive cellphone calls.

And the best part, the Storm can use it as a cellphone power bank too. The long lasting lithium battery makes the Storm a must have for those with an active lifestyle.

The Storm comes in RED or Silver with a MSRP of $99.99.

Visit ds18.com for more.

