DAS 2018 CE Dealer Show Will Feature New Products and Trends

PALMYRA, PA (12.04.2017) – DAS Companies, Inc. has set the return of its annual Consumer Electronics Dealer Show and Sale, April 10-11, 2018, held at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“We continue to create a show environment that allows first-hand engagement and presents valuable information and top industry experts to help make our customers successful within our competitive landscape,” stated Rex Berfield, National Sales Manager for DAS Companies, Inc. “In addition to all the educational sessions, great product presentations and show-only pricing, there will be a fun evening event after show hours on Tuesday.”

Rocco Guglielmello, Model Electronics-Ramsey NY, commented, “Attending the DAS show last year was great for me. I saw a large percentage of the brands we carry and talked to other retailers around the area. Picked up some very good show specials too.”

Jamie White, Opus Marketing offered, “The DAS Show is a very important event in our territory. It seems dealer attendance from our territory at major trade shows in Las Vegas is not what it was in past years. A number of the brands we represent have a strong presence at the DAS Show in Atlantic City so it’s a natural for them to make it to the DAS Show.”

Also featured on the show floor will be the Polaris RZR900 promotion. Dealers can enter to win the RZR900 equipped with a Rockford RZR-STAGE4 element ready sound system. This incredible prize, valued over $16,000, is sponsored by Rockford Fosgate and it will be awarded to one lucky dealer in May of 2018.

For more information or to register, dealers within our territories are invited to visit www.dasinc.com or contact a DAS sales representative at 1-800-233-7009. The deadline for registration is March 30, 2018.

Visit dasinc.com for more.

