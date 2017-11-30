SEC and SiriusXM to Launch SiriusXM SEC Radio

NEW YORK, NY (12.01.2017) – The Southeastern Conference (SEC) and SiriusXM will launch SiriusXM SEC Radio, a new and exclusive 24/7 audio channel dedicated to SEC sports that will deliver fans and alumni across the country in-depth and comprehensive access to SEC-focused sports talk and news, plus an extensive schedule of SEC games.

SiriusXM SEC Radio will launch early next year and will be available exclusively to SiriusXM subscribers via the SiriusXM app, on connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Sony PlayStation, Roku and more, and on select SiriusXM satellite radios (channel 374).

The new channel’s programming lineup will include exclusive new shows as well as simulcasts of SEC Network programming, and will give listeners access to weekly college coaches shows, press conferences, classic SEC game broadcasts, coverage of SEC Media Days, as well as curated, SEC-specific highlights.

SiriusXM SEC Radio will also feature live play-by-play broadcasts of conference events from several men’s and women’s sports including football, basketball, baseball, softball and more. (Live SEC game broadcasts will be available on satellite radios only.)

“College sports have always been an important part of SiriusXM’s lineup, and the launch of a dedicated SEC channel breaks new ground and brings our college sports programming to another level,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “SEC fans have tremendous passion for their colleges and universities and we are focused on giving those fans the kind of access, news and analysis that keeps them connected to their teams, wherever they live and wherever they go.”

“SiriusXM’s new SEC-dedicated channel results from our fans’ loyalty and passion, which demands we continue to expand the reach of the Conference in new and innovative ways,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “SEC fans have an interest in news and information, which they can now access through a SiriusXM channel that provides another opportunity to access timely, reliable and entertaining content about the Southeastern Conference.”

SiriusXM and the SEC recently signed a multi-year extension of their play-by-play broadcast agreement, which will continue to give SiriusXM listeners access to live play-by-play broadcasts of every SEC football game, an extensive schedule of SEC basketball games, as well as events from other SEC men’s and women’s sports.

Visit siriusxm.com for more.

