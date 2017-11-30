RetroSound Counter Display Grabs Classic Vehicle Owner’s Attention

HENDERSON, NV (12.01.2017) – Classic car owners can enjoy modern sound in their prized vehicles with a new in-dash head unit from RetroSound.

The RetroSound counter displays in Audio Express stores let classic vehicle owners know it is possible to upgrade the head unit in their dash while keeping the original factory radio look intact.

RetroSound VP and GM Robin McNeal offered “The RetroSound counter display definitely grabs attention and gets a conversation started with a classic car owner. The display draws attention on the counter at Audio Express stores. We initially started with a test at 8 locations and now the display is on the counters in their 30 plus stores.”

Flint Theobald, District Manager in Las Vegas, shot a RetroSound counter display on the counter. “When customers are checking out at the register the display starts a conversation many times. When Classic car owners learn they can get top quality sound, plus SiriusXM and more, in their prized rides they get excited. With this customer price is not an object. In the 3 Las Vegas Audio Express stores we well several RetroSound radios every month.”

The RetroSound counter display is not live but definitely showcases products. RetroSound has a program in place for 12volt retailers to utilize the display to promote sales to Classics owners.

Visit retromanufacturing.com for more.

