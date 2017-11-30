Looking Ahead to December

SHREVEPORT, LA (12.01.2017) – November… with Black Friday Mania, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week…is in the rear-view mirror. Can we now get back to real world reality in the “Brick and Mortar’ world.

There is an old saying… “Nothing is more constant than change.” In today’s digital marketplace, dominated by mobile devices, that statement has never been more true.

The 12volt Central Studios can provide industry members with vehicles to deliver their respective messages to the 12volt industry. In addition to the industry B2B possibilities, there are dealer to consumer (B2C) possibilities as well.

The 12voltBite 15 second video is a key product produced in The 12volt Central Studios. Staff members combine images with an audio script to create a “digital spec sheet.” The 12voltBite can be utilized across digital media platforms – from company websites to social media outreach.

“Over the course of the last few years, we have created over 6,000 12VoltBites. We post to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter simultaneously. See @12voltnews on Instagram. Within a matter of hours posts generally reach several hundred followers on the 12voltnews Facebook alone,” Mike Van Horn stated.

The 12volt Central Studios are located in Shreveport LA, right under the intersection of major interstates I-20 and I-49. A green screen studio, an interview studio and the 12volt Chevy studios are set up for reps and factory staff members interviews and product shots.

“We encourage 12volt industry member stop at The 12volt Central Studios. Chances are within a few minutes we can gather info and images to create a 12voltBite. Once posted the 12voltBite could seen by hundreds (in some cases thousands) across the industry – thus enhancing the ROI on the traveler’s road trip. We also have a kitchen for folks to enjoy a coffee and sandwich. On Instagram please see #repsontheroad to see over 800 posts,” Van Horn added.

“Look forward to seeing many friends in The 12volt Central Studios,” Van Horn concluded.

