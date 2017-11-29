Reliable Product Marketing Wants to See YOU at CES 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV (11.30.2017) – Reliable Product Marketing is now scheduling appointments for 2018 CES.

With these changing economic times, now more then ever it is important to keep on top of emerging products and technologies that could make your business more successful.

This is why Reliable Product Marketing and many of our brands will be attending the 2018 CES show January 9-12 in Las Vegas, NV.

Top 5 reasons to attend CES 1. To get in front of your factories This is the time to have your voice heard. Tell them what you like and tell them what you don’t like. This is YOUR time! 2. See new products and technologies… They may not be as earth shattering as the CD or DVD were in their day but new technologies are emerging at a fever pitch and CES is the one place where you can probably see them all. 3. See new models… Again, CES provides one place where you can see all the new product offerings from most major brands. Those you carry and those you sell against! 4. To help get you excited… I know that many of you are finding it hard to be excited about our industry. The responsibility of this excitement falls to our manufactures and the 2016 CES will be an exciting show for all of RPM’s manufactures (See Below). 5. It’s Vegas… Where else can you dine at great restaurants, see great shows and drink cheap/free booze and call it work?

“Schedule your Reliable Product Marketing CES appointments now!”

“I have limited time at the show and my schedule fills up fast so please call or email me for an appointment ASAP.” Scott Baughman

209-986-7268

norcalrpm@ymail.com

RPM will Be at the following booths this CES:



ARC Audio

North Hall #3721

This is ARC Audio’s 20th anniversary and they want to celebrate by hosting an awesome party with 500 of their closest friends.

See me for Tickets to this fun filled night with food and live music

Focal America

Westgate Hotel

(Adjacent to North Hall)

Suite #2812

(Hi End French audio manufacture showcasing new speakers and amplifiers)

Mosconi America

Westgate Hotel

(Adjacent to North Hall)

Suite #2802

(Italian Amplifier and Processor manufacture)

Illusion Audio

Westgate Hotel

(Adjacent to North Hall)

Suite #2802

(American designed hi performance speakers and sub woofers with shallow mounting)

Rydeen

North Hall #3307

(A leader in safety products with many new products for 2017)

NAV-TV

TBD

(The leader in OEM integration, now including Audio Integration)

