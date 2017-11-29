Featured

November… Dominated By Black Friday Promotions and Cyber Monday

SHREVEPORT, LA (11.30.2017) – On the 2017 calendar Black Friday is November 24th. Black Friday promotions actually began on the Wednesday, November 1st with many car companies pushing Black Friday promotions through the month of November. Within a few days furniture, mattress and other stores were shouting Black Friday ads on radio and television as well. Soon many people were referring to the month of November as ‘Black November.’

Exotic Sound and Tint utilized Black Friday promos to highlight the store remodel and create excitement with chances to win valuable prizes. Kerry Thomas on camera for the Salisbury, MD retailer. Via @exoticinc

To be sure, Black Friday promotions gained steam as Friday, November 24 got closer. The Thursday, November 23rd, Shreveport Times newspaper was delivered to many on Wednesday evening and was packed with Black Friday inserts… in fact a total of 42 inserts. Those 42 inserts contained a total of 618 pages. Two of the inserts were actually 72 page catalogs.

Slangin Sound, in Mesa, AZ, attracted a huge crowd for their Black Friday activities. The Renegade 1100 watt amp at $29.99 was a big draw while supply lasted. Via @slanginsound


In actuality, Black Friday sales topped $5.3 billion in sales. Reports are that people visiting brick and mortar stores declined over Thanksgiving evening and Black Friday. Over the same period online sales surged a reported 18%.

Brick and Mortar, especially local merchants, got a push with Small Business Saturday initiated by American Express.

Sounds Good, and Ruben, connected with followers and consumers to drive Black Friday sales to their stores in the Vancouver area. Via @soundsgoodvan

Cyber Monday, November 27th, was the largest Cyber Monday in history. Total sales were reported to be $6.6 billion that reflected an increase of 16.8% over 2016.

For many companies Cyber Monday has been continued to Cyber Week.

In store brick and mortar sales still account for over 90% of retail purchases according to the US Census Bureau… but the percentage of sales online continues to grow.

