– Cadence Sound is proud to introduce the QSA-PR88 Double 8” Compact Bass Enclosure 1+1 System.When you are lacking the space for a larger enclosure or do not want to sacrifice any space, Cadence has the answer.

The QSA-PR88 units can be mounted under the front seats of today’s smaller vehicles or in the trunk area and deliver that extra

cleaner and deeper bass that factory systems cannot reproduce.

MSRP for the QSA-PR88 is $699.99.

For more info, visit www.cadencesound.com or call 626-465-3383.

