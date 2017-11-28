Rockford Fosgate Ships New Can-Am Maverick X3 Audio Kits

TEMPE, AZ (11.29.2017) – Rockford Fosgate has announced its new line of motorsports audio solutions specific to Can-Am Maverick X3 side-by-sides is now available. Designed as plug and play solutions for 2017 & 2018 Maverick X3 and Maverick X3 MAX models, stages 1-5 and REAR (X3-STAGE1, X3-STAGE2, X3-STAGE3, X3-STAGE4, X3-STAGE5, X3-REAR) begin shipping today.

“The Rockford Fosgate subwoofer enclosure for the Can-Am Maverick X3 allows the factory seat to work in all positions,” explained Jake Braaten, Rockford Vice President of New Product Development and Engineering. “This includes front upper and lower position and rear upper and lower position. During the development of this product our goal was to not affect the flexibility that Can-Am designed into the vehicle. Additionally, we have a subwoofer enclosure for both the driver side and the passenger side.”

Specifications and features include:

X3-STAGE1 (MSRP $349.99):

RFX3-PMXDK: Dash kit for select Maverick X3 models

PMX-2: Compact AM/FM/WB digital media receiver 2.7-inch display

X3-STAGE1 Product Details

X3-STAGE2 (MSRP $699.99):

RFX3-PMXDK: Dash kit for select Maverick X3 model

PMX-2: Compact AM/FM/WB digital media receiver 2.7-inch display

RFX3-FSE: 6.5-inch front speaker enclosures (pair)

RM1652B: Prime 6.5-inch full range speakers – black

X3-STAGE2 Product Details

X3-STAGE3 (MSRP $1,499.99):

RFX3-PMXDK: Dash kit for select Maverick X3 models

PMX-2 – Compact AM/FM/WB digital media receiver 2.7-inch display

RFX3-FSE: 6.5-inch front speaker enclosures (pair)

RM1652B: Prime 6.5-inch full range speakers – black

TM400X4AD: Power Marine 400-Watt Class-ad 4-channel amplifier

RFX3-FWED: 10-inch front driver side subwoofer enclosure

RM110D2B: Prime 10-inch dual 2-ohm subwoofer – black

RFX3-K8: 8 AWG amp kit

X3-STAGE3 Product Details

X3-STAGE4 (MSRP $1,999.99):

RFX3-PMXDK: Dash kit for select Maverick X3 models

PMX-2 – Compact AM/FM/WB digital media receiver 2.7-inch display

RFX3-FSE: 6.5-inch front speaker enclosures (pair)

RM1652B: Prime 6.5-inch full range speakers – black

TM400X4AD: Power Marine 400-Watt Class-ad 4-channel amplifier

RFX3-FWED: 10-inch front driver side subwoofer enclosure

RM110D2B: Prime 10-inch dual 2-ohm subwoofer – black

RFX3-K8: 8 AWG amp kit

RM1652W-MB: Prime Marine 6.5-inch mini wakeboard tower speaker – black

PM-CL2B: Punch Marine diecast mini wakeboard tower clamp – black

RFX3-RSW16: rear speaker harness

X3-STAGE4 Product Details

X3-STAGE5 (MSRP $2,999.99):

RFX3-PMXDK: Dash kit for select Maverick X3 models

PMX-2: Compact AM/FM/WB digital media receiver 2.7-inch display

RFX3-FSE: 6.5-inch front speaker enclosures (pair)

PM2652B: Punch 6.5-inch full range speakers – black

TM1000X5AD: Power Marine 1,000-Watt Class-ad 5-channel amplifier

RFX3-FWED: 10-inch front driver side subwoofer enclosure

RFX3-FWEP: 10-inch front passenger side subwoofer enclosure

RM110D2B: Prime 10-inch dual 2-ohm subwoofer – black (pair)

RFX3-K4: 4 AWG amp kit

PM2652W-MB: Punch Marine 6.5-inch mini wakeboard tower speaker – black

PM-CL2B: Punch Marine diecast mini wakeboard tower clamp – black

RFX3-RSW16: rear speaker harness

X3-STAGE5 Product Details

X3-REAR (MAP $549.99):

RM1652W-MB: Prime Marine 6.5-inch mini wakeboard tower speaker – black

PM-CL2B: Punch Marine diecast mini wakeboard tower clamp – black

RFX3-RSW16: rear speaker harness

X3-REAR Product Details

Visit rockfordfosgate.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

