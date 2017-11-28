Rockford Fosgate Ships New Can-Am Maverick X3 Audio Kits

TEMPE, AZ (11.29.2017) – Rockford Fosgate has announced its new line of motorsports audio solutions specific to Can-Am Maverick X3 side-by-sides is now available. Designed as plug and play solutions for 2017 & 2018 Maverick X3 and Maverick X3 MAX models, stages 1-5 and REAR (X3-STAGE1, X3-STAGE2, X3-STAGE3, X3-STAGE4, X3-STAGE5, X3-REAR) begin shipping today.
“The Rockford Fosgate subwoofer enclosure for the Can-Am Maverick X3 allows the factory seat to work in all positions,” explained Jake Braaten, Rockford Vice President of New Product Development and Engineering. “This includes front upper and lower position and rear upper and lower position. During the development of this product our goal was to not affect the flexibility that Can-Am designed into the vehicle. Additionally, we have a subwoofer enclosure for both the driver side and the passenger side.”
Specifications and features include:
X3-STAGE1 (MSRP $349.99):
RFX3-PMXDK: Dash kit for select Maverick X3 models
PMX-2: Compact AM/FM/WB digital media receiver 2.7-inch display
X3-STAGE1 Product Details
X3-STAGE2 (MSRP $699.99):
RFX3-PMXDK: Dash kit for select Maverick X3 model
PMX-2: Compact AM/FM/WB digital media receiver 2.7-inch display
RFX3-FSE: 6.5-inch front speaker enclosures (pair)
RM1652B: Prime 6.5-inch full range speakers – black
X3-STAGE2 Product Details
X3-STAGE3 (MSRP $1,499.99):
RFX3-PMXDK: Dash kit for select Maverick X3 models
PMX-2 – Compact AM/FM/WB digital media receiver 2.7-inch display
RFX3-FSE: 6.5-inch front speaker enclosures (pair)
RM1652B: Prime 6.5-inch full range speakers – black
TM400X4AD: Power Marine 400-Watt Class-ad 4-channel amplifier
RFX3-FWED: 10-inch front driver side subwoofer enclosure
RM110D2B: Prime 10-inch dual 2-ohm subwoofer – black
RFX3-K8: 8 AWG amp kit
X3-STAGE3 Product Details
X3-STAGE4 (MSRP $1,999.99):
RFX3-PMXDK: Dash kit for select Maverick X3 models
PMX-2 – Compact AM/FM/WB digital media receiver 2.7-inch display
RFX3-FSE: 6.5-inch front speaker enclosures (pair)
RM1652B: Prime 6.5-inch full range speakers – black
TM400X4AD: Power Marine 400-Watt Class-ad 4-channel amplifier
RFX3-FWED: 10-inch front driver side subwoofer enclosure
RM110D2B: Prime 10-inch dual 2-ohm subwoofer – black
RFX3-K8: 8 AWG amp kit
RM1652W-MB: Prime Marine 6.5-inch mini wakeboard tower speaker – black
PM-CL2B: Punch Marine diecast mini wakeboard tower clamp – black
RFX3-RSW16: rear speaker harness
X3-STAGE4 Product Details
X3-STAGE5 (MSRP $2,999.99):
RFX3-PMXDK: Dash kit for select Maverick X3 models
PMX-2: Compact AM/FM/WB digital media receiver 2.7-inch display
RFX3-FSE: 6.5-inch front speaker enclosures (pair)
PM2652B: Punch 6.5-inch full range speakers – black
TM1000X5AD: Power Marine 1,000-Watt Class-ad 5-channel amplifier
RFX3-FWED: 10-inch front driver side subwoofer enclosure
RFX3-FWEP: 10-inch front passenger side subwoofer enclosure
RM110D2B: Prime 10-inch dual 2-ohm subwoofer – black (pair)
RFX3-K4: 4 AWG amp kit
PM2652W-MB: Punch Marine 6.5-inch mini wakeboard tower speaker – black
PM-CL2B: Punch Marine diecast mini wakeboard tower clamp – black
RFX3-RSW16: rear speaker harness
X3-STAGE5 Product Details
X3-REAR (MAP $549.99):
RM1652W-MB: Prime Marine 6.5-inch mini wakeboard tower speaker – black
PM-CL2B: Punch Marine diecast mini wakeboard tower clamp – black
RFX3-RSW16: rear speaker harness
X3-REAR Product Details
