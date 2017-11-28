New Tint World E-Commerce Site Connects Online Shoppers with Brick and Mortar Stores

BOCA RATON, FL (11.29.2017) – Tint World Automotive Styling Centers has developed a revolutionary new way for customers to shop for automotive accessories and have them installed at their local franchise location.

The new Tint World online store, which officially went live just in time for the holidays, bridges the gap between online shoppers and Tint World brick and mortar stores.

“We’re always looking to stay ahead of the curve at Tint World, both for our customers and for our franchisees,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, Tint World CEO. “Our new online store is the first in the industry to offer a streamlined system for purchasing automotive parts and accessories online and have the option to ship those purchases directly to a Tint World location for fast, hassle-free installation.”

The option to find a local installer will cater to the “do-it-for-me” consumer, while the factory-direct pricing and Tint World quality selection will appeal to the “do-it-yourself” auto enthusiast. Tint World is an authorized seller and installer for all the brands it offers both instore and online, so consumers receive the benefit of receiving parts and labor from a single source.

“Shoppers are more informed now than ever,” Bonfiglio said. “By offering a convenient online shopping experience and competitive pricing, we’re able to provide more products to customers and the added-value of proper installation by knowledgeable experts. The customer will be able to identify nearby Tint World locations based on geographic location and set installation appointments from the online store interface. This will allow for seamless communication between the online store and physical store locations, creating value on both sides of the transaction.”

“We are proud to have partnered with our manufacturers and distribution warehouses to provide our customers with online shopping with factory-direct pricing,” Bonfiglio said. “It also allows us to simultaneously expand our franchisee’s product and service offerings without adding excessive inventory costs. It’s a win-win for Tint World customers and franchisees.”

The Tint World online store offers free shipping on purchases over $99 dollars, and all purchases that are shipped to a local Tint World include free shipping as well.

Visit www.tintworld.com for more.

