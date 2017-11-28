ACT AUDIO Relocates in Vernon, CT

VERNON, CT (11.29.2017) – ACT AUDIO has relocated to a much larger facility in Vernon, CT. The new location, at 4,100 sq ft, is more than 3 times the size of the old location.

James Smith, ACT AUDIO owner, related to 12voltnews.com, “Our new location is just about 3/4th’s of a mile, on the same road, from our previous location. In our new facility we created a new totally new approach to the showroom. We think the look and feel of the new showroom will make customers say WOW when they come into our new store…and that is happening. The motorcycle on the show floor has definitely made it easy to talk cool systems to bike owners who have come into the new store.”

The sales team at ACT AUDIO stresses finding the right solution for their customers needs. Asking questions and learning more about how the customer will use their new purchase are key questions during the sales presentation.

“In our new showroom we made it a point to have no price tags on items on display. We are finding that makes it easier to talk with customers about how the product will meet their needs. Then we can talk about the price,” Smith added.

The soundboard and display, from Avidworkx, definitely creates the WOW factor at the new ACT AUDIO location.

Visit www.actaudio.net for more.

