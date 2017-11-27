PowerBass In-Store Displays Set to Ship

ONTARIO CA (11.28.2017) – The new PowerBass in-store displays are ready. The first displays, from a program offered at SEMA 2017, are set to be placed in crates to ship to dealers from the PowerBass warehouse in Ontario.

Erik Harbour, Marketing Director, stated, “The new PowerBass displays rock and will showcase our amplifiers, speakers and subwoofer system on dealer’s showroom floors. The dealer reaction at SEMA was very positive and we plan a display program at CES 2018 as well.”

Visit powerbassusa.com for more.

