AudioControl Introduces LC-1.800 High Powered Subwoofer Amplifier

SEATTLE, WA (11.28.2017) – AudioControl has introduced the LC-1.800 high-powered subwoofer amplifier, enabling dealers to deliver the best subwoofer performance for both aftermarket and OEM audio systems.

The sleek single channel LC-1.800 is housed in a solid one-piece aluminum chassis and delivers an impressive 800 watts into 2 ohms / 500 watts into 4 ohms from a high current amplifier design. The LC-1.800 has been engineered to provide authoritative, detailed bass response ideally suited for any car audio system. Features include an internal Linkwitz-Riley low-pass crossover, AudioControl’s legendary AccuBASS processing that overcomes the bass roll-off engineered into most OEM audio systems, low and hi-level inputs for compatibility with aftermarket and OEM systems, MILC™ level matching technology (Patent pending) and GTO™ signal sense (another feature that supports OEM integration). An optional ACR-1 assignable remote level control is available for easy adjustment of the subwoofer level in real time.



AudioControl automotive amplifiers are engineered in the USA and come with a 5-year warranty backed by renowned customer service. The AudioControl LC-1.800 has an MSRP of $399 and is available now.

“Everyone loves great bass when enjoying music in the car, and LC-1.800 is the ideal solution when adding bass to a factory or aftermarket audio system,” commented Chris Bennett, AudioControl’s National Sales Manager of Mobile Electronics. “The power, feature set and quality of build are second to none—the LC-1.800 gives our dealers a best-in-class subwoofer amplifier that outperforms the competition.”

