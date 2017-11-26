SSR Distributors Looking To Add To Sales Staff

HOUSTON TX (11.27.17) SSR Distributors is looking to add to the company’s sales staff. The Houston-based 12volt distributor has served the marketplace for 18 years and stocks over 20 top 12volt brands. Pioneer is a key brand and SSR is the authorized distributor for the state of Texas.

“We are looking to fill our opening in the sales department with an individual who has experience in the 12volt industry and who can easily remember brands and model numbers. A dedication to serve the needs of our customers is a top priority. The sales position will offer a base salary plus commission” Amir Dhanani offered.

SSR is very progressive in the marketplace and serves dealers in TX, LA, OK and AR. The recent SSR Distributor Show is Houston was the largest in the company’s history. Over 100 dealers from the territory were on site to see over 16 brands represented, take advantage of great deals plus attend product training sessions from Pioneer and Audio Control. A delicious catered lunch was an added treat.

Harry Kroll, National Pioneer trainer, traveled from the Pittsburgh area to present the latest from Pioneer. Chris Bennett traveled from the Great Northwest to fill dealers in on the latest from Audio Control.

For more information regarding the SSR sales position please email Amir@ssrdistributors.com

