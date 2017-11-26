The New BOYO Carrobot Earned A Global Media Award At SEMA 2017

FULLERTON CA (11.27.17) The new BOYO Carrobot from Vision Tech America is a heads up display (HUD) that allows drivers to keep their eyes on the road while behind the wheel.

The BOYO Carrobot C2-Lite earned a Global Media Award at SEMA 2017. The Carrobot, and award presentation, were on display in the BOYO booth in the North Hall at SEMA 2017 for all to checkout.

The Carrobot projects smartphone screen info onto the heads up display with wireless connection via wi-fi. The Carrobot can be powered by OBDII or cigarette lighter adapter. Android and IOS users will be be able to view MPH and RPM info on the HUD in OBDII compatible vehicles.

The Carrobot will be featured in the BOYO North Hall booth at CES 2018 and an aggressive product rollout, with $399. MSRP, is anticipated.

For more please see .. visiontechamerica.com

