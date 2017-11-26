The Installer Institute Announces New Dates and Changes to 2018 Courses

Holly Hill, FL – November 27, 2017 – Metra Electronics’ Installer Institute is changing the schedule for their 2018 programs. The school has shortened class days and extended the length of its programs to allow students additional time after class for internships or part-time jobs. While the total amount of instructional hours remains the same, the 5-week courses are now 6 weeks long, and the 23-week comprehensive installations course, which equates to 900 clock hours, is now 26 weeks long. “This new format will allow students to take an internship or part-time job after attending class,” says school director, Monica Anderson.

Installer Institute’s 6-Week Basic Installations program is offered at three different times throughout the coming year; February 12 – March 23, May 14 – June 25, and August 16 – September 27. This is an introductory course focusing on basic electrical knowledge, car audio enclosure design, proper installation techniques, integration of advanced security products such as GPS Navigation and remote starters – and the more complex installation skills that are required to obtain the Audio System Installer and Security Systems Installer certifications. Students in this course are encouraged to work on their own vehicles, and are given the opportunity to work with advanced security products.

The 6-Week Advanced Installations course can be combined with the Basic course or enrolled in separately for more experienced students. This program provides instruction on leather interior installation, custom fabrication and fiberglass, interior panel design and construction, custom painting and metal work, and even introduces students to the basics of home audio installation. Program dates are March 26 – May 4, June 26 – August 8, or September 28 – November 8, 2018. This course offers classroom instruction in addition to hands-on training, allowing each student to build their own pre-designed projects.

The 26-week Comprehensive Installations course includes all of the classes offered in each of the two 6-week programs – with the addition of hands-on workshops where students can develop their skills, learn to effectively market themselves to further their career, and learn the process for starting and operating a small business. The Installer Institute is offering two different start dates for this course. The earliest opportunity to begin this program is January 22, 2018 – with a completion date of August 3, 2018. The course will also be offered August 20, 2018 – March 15, 2019 for those students who wish to begin later in the year. Students enrolled in this expanded program will not only learn all of the skills covered during Installer Institute’s 6-week Basic and Advanced Installations courses – they’ll also have the opportunity to participate in workshops to improve job skills, as well as learn the process of owning a business as an installation professional. MESA and MECP certifications are also offered through the school’s programs.

In 2016, the Installer Institute became accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training. Over the past 25+ years, the institute has graduated thousands of installers in their hands-on courses for mobile electronics, with a curriculum designed to maximizes a student’s learning ability. The school takes great pride in providing an environment where even novice students can thrive and start the trajectory to an exciting and profitable career in car audio and custom fabrication. The Installer Institute offers individual classes for continuing education or students who wish to focus on a specific topic in a week-long class, without enrolling in an entire course. Student housing, financing and VA education benefits are available.

Those interested in enrollment should speak with the admissions department to learn more about early registration pricing, by contacting the Installer Institute at 1-800- 354-6782.

