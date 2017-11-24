Black Friday Mania 2017 Gripped the Retail World

SHREVEPORT, LA (11.24.2017) – The vast majority of retailers, brick and mortar along with e-tailers across the U.S., threw profit out of the window during the month of November-a month that many have termed “Black November.” It seemed Black Friday themed promotions started a week into November prior to the actual date of Friday, November 24th. When including Cyber Monday, November 27th, an estimated 167 million will shop on line.

The “Race to Zero,” an illness for decades in the 12volt marketplace, seems to be contagious and spreading. On the consumer electronics playing field it reached epidemic proportions.

40″ HDTV’s for $125!! 50″ HDTV for $225. Crazy prices on car audio products also to be sure. Little wonder there have been 6700 brick and mortar store closings in 2017. A new record.

Real in-store Black Friday for many major retailers, Big Box stores and malls started with DoorBusters at 5PM on Thanksgiving Day. There were the usual scuffles for “DoorBusters” but fortunately very few injuries and no deaths were reported. Online shopping reached new heights as the cyber world moved to warped speed… UPS and FedEx being the big winners!

The Thanksgiving Thursday Shreveport Times, delivered Wednesday evening, contained dozens of inserts. These inserts created a stack over 2″ high – virtually the same height as the 1696 page 12voltnews.com Webster dictionary.

All the creative time printing and shipping, plus the cost of inserting in the local newspaper, was a big stack of cash. Sad to say but all the effort, and investment, included virtually no marketing initiative. All the effort and expense was geared to lowest price ever… essentially move as many boxes as possible. Sound familiar?

The mobile electronics industry with 12volt brick and mortar retailers are in a unique position to demonstrate enjoyment and provide knowledge, as well as value, to consumers. Installation expertise is another advantage in the 12volt industry’s favor.

As an industry, let’s market our products by creating interest and demonstrating the benefits of our groundbreaking hi-tech products that add enjoyment, connectivity, safety and convenience to the lives of consumers around the world.

The happiest of Holiday Seasons to all across the 12volt Industry.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

