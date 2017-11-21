Metra Electronics to Exhibit New Products at 2017 PRI Trade Show

– Metra Electronics will be showcasing new and existing products by Heise LED Lighting Systems, The Install Bay, Ballistic, Shuriken High Performance Batteries and iBeam Vehicle Safety Systems at the 2017 PRI Trade Show. The 30th annual Performance Racing Industry Trade Show takes place from December 7 to 9 in Indianapolis at the Indiana Convention Center. Metra Electronics will be at booth #2535 in the Green Hall.

The PRI Trade Show is for industry professionals only, and features the latest in motorsports technology on display for racing business professionals, distributors and retailers. Every type of racing discipline is represented at the show: drag racing, sprint cars, stock cars, road racing, modifieds, dirt late models, karting, off-road racing, tractor pulling, open wheel, muscle car, performance marine, and more.

In the showcase, Metra will have the iBeam 7” Wireless Monitor with Wireless Camera Kit (TE-WMSC). This large LCD monitor links to a waterproof, wireless CMOS camera that can be installed anywhere on a vehicle. A 120 degree viewing angle and built-in LED night vision camera provides a clear view, while the powerful 2.4GHz Wi-Fi system and wireless range of 150 meters ensures connectivity will not be interrupted, even in adverse conditions. Metra Electronics has launched more than 40 new vehicle safety system products this year for iBeam, with both commercial and consumer solutions.

Heise LED Lighting Systems has also launched new LED headlight kits this year, and the H4 LED Headlight Kit (HE-H4LED) will be on display in the featured products showcase. These headlights are brighter and easier to install, with 6000 lumens and a compact, radial designed heatsink to fit better in tight locations. The lights allow for bulb rotation to adjust the beam pattern and come with a 6500K color temperature that can be adjusted to 3000K or 8000K with the included films. The lights features Aviation Level VII aluminum body with 25 watts per bulb and are available in the most common models and sizes for vehicles.

Visit Metra Electronics at booth #2535 at the 2017 PRI Trade Show to learn more about each brand and their products for the racing and motorsports industry.

See metraonline.com for more.

