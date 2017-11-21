Clifford Branded DS4 Digital Systems Now Shipping

VISTA, CA (11.22.2017) – Directed has announced that Clifford branded DS4 Digital Systems are now available and shipping, expanding the successful launch of the breakthrough DS4 technology.

Founded in 1976, Clifford pioneered most of the innovations and features found in today’s remote controlled security systems. DS4 is Directed’s flagship technology and is available in Viper, Astrostart, Autostart, and now Clifford brands. DS4 Digital Systems simplify and improve the remote start and security experience for consumers, installers, and retailers.

“Our goal in designing DS4 was to create the most powerful system in the industry,” said Directed SVP Product Development & Technical Service James Turner. “Clifford DS4 opens up this exciting new technology to a broader set of dealers. We’ve focused on protecting all our DS4 dealers. Each DS4 is assigned to a specific account, and our Directechs website is configured so only that account can flash the unit. This is true for all DS4 brands – it’s the most protected product we’ve ever offered.”

The new DS4 Digital Systems feature four key technologies that are integrated into one single and powerful device. Remote start, security, interface, and Bluetooth all work together seamlessly with the vehicle’s existing systems to enable a connected-car experience like no other.

DS4 offers new and exciting features that will drive consumers into authorized retailers, and this configurable and expandable inventory reduces cost. DS4 provides faster installations which means more vehicles through the bay, increasing profits. The available and optional shock sensor/tilt sensor/temperature sensor allows DS4 Digital Systems to provide ultimate protection for the vehicle.

Visit directed.com/ds4 for more.

