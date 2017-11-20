Retro Manufacturing Wins 6 SEMA Global Media Awards

At SEMA Show 2017, Retro Manufacturing won 6 Global Media Awards for their innovative RetroSound new products. Retro Manufacturing has won multiple Global Media Awards for 7 consecutive years winning a total of 18 awards! For 2018, the award-winning products are their innovative Wonderbar and Monterey radios, and kick-panels for square body Chevrolet trucks.“We are honored to accept these awards,” said Steve Harrington, President of Retro Manufacturing. “We strive to create innovative products designed to bring modern conveniences to classic cars without sacrificing the timeless design of these vehicles. We take great pride in what we do. Winning one of these awards is fantastic, but winning six is absolutely amazing.”
The SEMA Global Media Award is a prestigious award carefully selected by each judge for products they feel would be the most appealing to consumers in their home countries.
Visit retromanufacturing.com for more.
