Retro Manufacturing Wins 6 SEMA Global Media Awards

– Every year at SEMA Show, the SEMA Global Media Awards Panel votes on products that they feel would appeal to a wide range of enthusiasts in their region. Top automotive journalists from 15 countries throughout Asia, Europe, South Africa, and South America compose the SEMA Global Media Awards Panel.

At SEMA Show 2017, Retro Manufacturing won 6 Global Media Awards for their innovative RetroSound new products. Retro Manufacturing has won multiple Global Media Awards for 7 consecutive years winning a total of 18 awards! For 2018, the award-winning products are their innovative Wonderbar and Monterey radios, and kick-panels for square body Chevrolet trucks.

The SEMA Global Media Award is a prestigious award carefully selected by each judge for products they feel would be the most appealing to consumers in their home countries.

Visit retromanufacturing.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

