Featured

Retro Manufacturing Wins 6 SEMA Global Media Awards

Posted on November 20, 2017 by
Pictured left to right: James Tate (Brand Manager - Retro Manufacturing) Robin McNeal (VP and General Manager - Retro Manufacturing), Tim Martin (Chairman-Elect - SEMA Board of Directors), Steve Harrington (Owner and President - Retro Manufacturing)

Pictured left to right: James Tate (Brand Manager – Retro Manufacturing) Robin McNeal (VP and General Manager – Retro Manufacturing), Tim Martin (Chairman-Elect – SEMA Board of Directors), Steve Harrington (Owner and President – Retro Manufacturing)

The RetroSound Chevy pickup kick panels in the New Product Showcase at SEMA2017.

The RetroSound Chevy pickup kick panels in the New Product Showcase at SEMA2017.

LAS VEGAS, NV (11.21.2017) – Every year at SEMA Show, the SEMA Global Media Awards Panel votes on products that they feel would appeal to a wide range of enthusiasts in their region. Top automotive journalists from 15 countries throughout Asia, Europe, South Africa, and South America compose the SEMA Global Media Awards Panel.

At SEMA Show 2017, Retro Manufacturing won 6 Global Media Awards for their innovative RetroSound new products. Retro Manufacturing has won multiple Global Media Awards for 7 consecutive years winning a total of 18 awards! For 2018, the award-winning products are their innovative Wonderbar and Monterey radios, and kick-panels for square body Chevrolet trucks.

Retro Manufacturing won 6 Global Media Awards at the 2017 SEMA Show. Click above to visit sema.org/gmawinner

Retro Manufacturing won 6 Global Media Awards at the 2017 SEMA Show. Click above to visit sema.org/gmawinner

retrosound.com

retrosound.com

“We are honored to accept these awards,” said Steve Harrington, President of Retro Manufacturing. “We strive to create innovative products designed to bring modern conveniences to classic cars without sacrificing the timeless design of these vehicles. We take great pride in what we do. Winning one of these awards is fantastic, but winning six is absolutely amazing.”

The SEMA Global Media Award is a prestigious award carefully selected by each judge for products they feel would be the most appealing to consumers in their home countries.

Visit retromanufacturing.com for more.

Related Posts