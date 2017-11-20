Elettromedia Welcomes Lance Doss as Director of Technical Services

IRVINE, CA (11.21.2017) – See below for a message from Elettromedia’s Vice President Rob Wempe:

It is a very exciting time at Elettromedia. We are making many changes to offer our dealers the best service possible. We are proud to announce the addition of Lance Doss as our new Director of Technical Services. His duties will include managing all training and technical assistance functions.

Lance has a very extensive background in the car audio industry. Lance started in the industry in 1989. For the last 10 years, he was the lead technician at Newport Autosound. Please feel free to reach out to Lance to welcome him to the team.

Lance Doss

lance@elettromedia-usa.com

949-251-1851 x 118 office

714-476-3642 cell

We are looking forward to a very exciting 2018, Starting with our booth during the CES event will be at the Westgate Hotel next to the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Please feel free to reach out to Lance as soon as you can.

Best regards,

Rob Wempe

Vice President

Visit elettromedia-usa.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

