AAMP Amplifies Dealer Support with Two New Team Phantom Members

CLEARWATER, FL (11.21.2017) – AAMP Global has further expanded its Team Phantom street team with two new members: Ken Wiseman and Nathan Larson. Splitting the state, Larson will cover Northern California and Wiseman Southern. No strangers to car audio, aftermarket technology, or AAMP brands, the level of dealer support from product training, to rapid in-field new production introduction, will be elevated for California store owners, sales staff, and installers with these two. Approaching the year anniversary of the launch of Team Phantom, the program has proven successful in the inaugural territories, leading to rapid expansion throughout 2017. The team, who visit shops in the signature Team Phantom showcase trucks, was created to further deliver on AAMP’s core mission, to serve the 12-volt industry with tools, programs, and initiatives that support the dealer channel, partnering in the success of their specialty retail partners, and aiding them in growth and profitability.

“We launched Team Phantom with big plans to scale,” explained vice president of sales Herb Brown, “with lofty expectations on the shoulders of the first members. The team has delivered on those expectations and then some. Part of the magic of the Team Phantom program is the level of expertise each of the team members brings to the table. The selection process is stringent, and they go through an intense vetting process. But the results are worth it. The team isn’t coming to chat about the weather, they are in our customers’ stores, understanding their business and digging in to find creative ways to help. All of this so we can become a true partner and pillar to their success. Affecting customer-driven changes in not only sales, but throughout the entire AAMP organization giving customers a voice in product development, marketing support and more. We are really excited for Ken and Nathan to join the team, because these two guys embody exactly what a Team Phantom member is. They have the technical expertise, and unwavering customer-driven focus, that is at the DNA of why Team Phantom exists.”

Ken Wiseman

Wiseman has a long, successful history in the 12-volt industry, with four years of retail sales in the ‘80s and ten years of servicing Southern California with Sony, then 17 years on a national level with the last six years being known as “the face of Phoenix Gold”. Because of Ken’s relentless dedication to AAMP’s audio brands Phoenix Gold and Stinger, his responsibilities will be expanding into all categories. Leveraging his 32 years of mobile electronics experience and customer passion across all categories will scale his skillset and success to the entire brand portfolio to help improve retailers with their business. We are pleased that he will be able to educate the new generation on audio and integration along with the rapidly changing landscape of the modern vehicles.

Nathan Larson

With over 20 years in the 12-volt industry, Larson began his career in the bay, working as an installer, then moving into store management. His passion for quality was his motivation for opening his own store in Sonora Ca. For the next 7 years he provided honest professional service to his little hometown. Larson’s constant drive for learning and bettering the industry brought him to Polaris Sales and

Marketing as a sales rep. Over the next 8 years he made relationships and connections in order to serve his clients with integrity, to provide information and constant support for their businesses. Not only has Larson demonstrated a passion for the customers he’s served, he has also been a key member of the in-field reps serving the AAMP Global brands, earning Phoenix Gold Rep of the Year two years. His off the clock passions are cooking, camping and spending time with his family.

