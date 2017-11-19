Sound Decisions Hosted 3rd Annual Remote Start Training

MT. PLEASANT, WI (11.20.2017) – Sound Decisions hosted their 3rd Annual Remote start training November 4th and 5th, Saturday and Sunday respectively, at the company’s Mt. Pleasant, WI facility.

Sound Decisions’ Chris Hilbert, who continued to spearhead this initiative for dealers in the area area, stated, “Basically we shared the knowledge we have acquired over the years on ALL aspects of a remote start shop. Little tips and tricks to ensure all have a profitable remote start season. Promotion, advertising, key management, stocking product and dealing with customers were all subjects on the table again this year.”

Sound Decisions team members Ian Galica, Dave Northard, Katie Ralph and Robin Stevens contributed greatly to the success of the event.

A key element during the two days was how to be efficient and profitable and not chase the $199. (or less) remote stater business. Smarter inventory practices, the importance of communications with vendor/distributor, how to merchandise and sell the remote starter category, along with installation and service tips, were thoroughly covered over the course of the 2 days.

“A successful remote starter season is critical for most dealers up here in the north. Organizing this remote starter training is a way we at Sound Decisions can help all dealers in our surrounding area,” Hilbert added.

The Remote Start Trainings encompassed two 1-Day sessions-9AM until 3PM. There was no charge for the trainings with free food and refreshments. The focus was real world product knowledge, real world installation training and real cars to show specific installation techniques. Tips to promoting shops and businesses and many other useful remote start season aids added to the real value for those who attended the Remote Start Training.

Compustar’s Josh Woodie traveled to Mt Pleasant for the 2 day event and presented the latest in the Compustar and DroneMobile lineups. Compustar provided pizza for the sessions and $500. in product for installations performed during the sessions.

The remote starter trainings featured hands-on installs by Ian Galica, and other Sound Decisions’ staff members, in real world vehicles.

Tom Deboer, with Comprehensive Brands rep firm, was on site for the training event representing Compustar. “This year’s sessions were spot on again. There was a wealth of info presented detailing how 12volt shops can max the remote season. We saw new faces this year and that is always a good thing.” Deboer works the territory from his Greenville, WI office.

Jerry Villa, Showtime Audio-Chicago, attended the Sound Decisions remote starter training for the second time. “The event Chris hosts is terrific. The info is super practical and the installations performed are hands on with vehicles dealers see day in and day out. We have been really busy at out shop so just on tech went with me for Sunday only for the 1 1/2 hour drive to the Sound Decisions’ shop outside Milwaukee.

During time in the install bay at Sound Decisions dealers had an opportunity to network and share their past remote starter “stories” during the 2017 event.

“The Sound Decisions Remote Starter Training is not a Distributor or brand sponsored activity. It is a great example of a long time industry member giving back in support of the industry. Hat’s off to Chris, the Sound Decisions’ staff and all who worked to make this year’s event another resounding success,” commented Mike Van Horn.

