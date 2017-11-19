KICKER Promotes Joe Gross to Unit Director

STILLWATER, OK (11.20.2017) – KICKER announces the promotion of Joe Gross to the newly created position of Unit Director of OEM Automotive and Powersports, Sales and Product Line. Gross is tasked with developing and growing the Powersports category while continuing to push the success of OEM.

A 15-year KICKER employee involved in OEM, Gross has been “instrumental in the success of the company’s OEM initiative through sales and product development,” said Bart Deal, Director of Product Planning. “With the dedication Joe has brought to bear, KICKER has enjoyed significant success. His skill in both sales and development are the ideal combination to ensure KICKER becomes the industry leader in these channels.”

The new position will involve creating and developing relationships within the powersports industry, including product development and management of a dedicated team of KICKER employees and contractors.

“It’s my job to give my team the tools that they need to grow, so we all succeed together,” Gross said. “KICKER is family to me. It’s more than just a job.”

KICKER’s involvement in OEM goes back to 2003.

Visit kicker.com for more.

