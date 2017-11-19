Cadence Sound Introduces All-New Wild Beast Subwoofers

INDUSTRY, CA (11.20.2017) – Cadence Sound has introduced the All-New Wild Beast Subwoofers. Re-engineered from the ground up, the new Wild Beast subs feature a black Powder Coated Cast Aluminum Basket, an aggressive 190 ounce (12”) and 274 ounce (15”) double stacked Y35 ferrite magnet structure with black powder coated machined T-Yoke and Cadence Logo punched back plates.

The overbuilt Monster of a BL optimized motor structure were engineered using FEA analysis to provide low distortion output at both high and low power levels. This results in more linear motor force within the subwoofers normal operating excursion and power levels.

The three-inch 4-layer “Made in the USA” Copper Voice Coils affixed to Black Aluminum formers are paired with a large Diameter high flex life Conex Spider Raised Suspension Ring assembly utilizing high current woven tinsel leads for maximum signal transfer to 4-gauge compression fit terminals. The Ultra Stiff Woven Fiber Glass cone with multiple layers high roll strength foam surround will support long linear excursion and impressive peak to peak travel.

The Wild Beast Subwoofers are available in 12” and 15” platforms utilizing Dual 2-OHM and Dual 4-Ohm configurations, and can handle a monumental 1200WRMS/2400WMAX (12”) and 1500WRMS/3000WMAX (15”). With High Power Handling and Excellent Sound Quality, they offer the Ultimate Performance in an SQL Subwoofer. All models are in stock and shipping.

For more information, visit www.cadencesound.com, call (626) 465-3383 or email us at enrique@cadenceacoustics.com or sales@cadenceacoustics.com

