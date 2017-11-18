Great To See Sound Connection Inc Instagrammin’

SHREVEPORT, LA (11.19.2017) Great to see 12volt retailers Instagrammin’. Sound Connection Inc, with stores in Baxter and Waite Park MN, has made a series of posts on Instagram to drive remote starter sales this winter.

Many proactive 12volt companies across the U.S., and around the globe, are utilizing the power of Instagram to engage and connect with followers plus consumers. The vast majority of people utilizing social media don’t want to be “sold to.” The example in this 12voltBite illustrate a company delivering an attention grabbing message to their followers.

The series of Instagram posts from Sound Connection Inc includes a live video with Ben Larson demonstrating an actual Compustar remote start of a pickup truck in the company’s parking lot. Other posts in the series show impressive stacks of inventory ready for the remote starter season. We all know it gets very cold in Minnesota during the winter months.

During a telephone conversation Chris related to the 12volt News that all employees at the Sound Connection Inc stores have Compustar remote start systems in their personal vehicles and are prepared to show their customers all of Compustar remote starter features plus the benefits of DroneMobile in-vehicle connectivity.

“Our goal is to encourage all across the 12volt industry to utilize this incredibly powerful social media tool to increase their company’s visibility in the marketplace. Instagram is a free app. Using only a smartphone or tablet, images and comments, can be shared with followers in less than a minute. Images posted to Instagram can automatically post to Facebook and Twitter. Companies who post images of primo installations, new products, new displays and events are connecting with followers and consumers. Utilizing the power of Instagram could definitely lead to visibility, store traffic and a good shot at writing business for 12volt retailers and other companies,” commented Mike Van Horn.

See the 12volt Central Studio “News Today” headlines post every business day, Week’s HiLites on Saturdays and Happy Birthday wishes on Sunday. “Reps on the Road,” 12voltToons and other frequent posts drive home the power of Instagrammin’.

Want to see your post on the 12volt News Network? Use #12voltnews…..you never know!

On Instagram @12voltnews see over 6,200 12VoltBite posts.

