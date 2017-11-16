The MECA Tantric Tuning SQL CD Is Set To Go

– MECA has just stocked up with 1000 SQL “Tantric Tuning” CDs. THAT’S RIGHT, 1,000 CDs are ready for the new people who are getting involved with MECA’s Sound Quality League contests and events.

MECA Commish Steve Stern offered “The Tantric Tuning CD includes selected tracks from the recording artists at Chesky Records, a world-renowned audiophile record label. The songs on this CD are approved for MECA SQL Judges’ contest evaluations, and represent a wide range of musical genres, plus a special percussion/drums track is also included. Our goal is to give members, competitors and retail store members a great tool to demo car audio systems to their max.”

MECA Retail Members are already using the CD to demo on their soundboards and systems…ultimately showing off their work. Songs from Livingston Taylor, Rebecca Pigeon, The Persuations, and The New Applalachians are some of the favorites being used.

Stern added, “We capped off the 2017 season with a tremendous Finals event in Louisville with DB Drag Racing and IASCA. The number of SQL competitors in the MECA lanes was an all-time high for a Finals event and already 2018 is shaping up to be terrific year for MECA.

Copies are available in the Shop at mecacaraudio.com. MECA has a wholesale program for Retail Members, with buy-in of 10 CD’s getting free shipping.

