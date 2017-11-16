Brandmotion Showcased the Company’s Latest Products at SEMA 2017

SOUTHFIELD, MI (11.17.2017) – The Brandmotion team is enjoying a very successful year in 2017 and experienced a tremendous 2017 SEMA Show. They would like to thank all of the customers and attendees who stopped by their booth to see the Brandmotion’s 2018 product line up.

At SEMA 2017, Brandmotion showed a wide range of new products including their 7” 4 & 2 Channel Monitor/DVR Systems for UTVs and Off-Road Vehicles, Jeep Wrangler Rear Vision Systems for Smittybilt 2743 Oversized Tire Carriers, ADAS+ Crash Avoidance System with NEW Pedestrian Detection Feature plus 360° Vision System with up to 8 Camera Views and Simpler Calibration.

“At SEMA, we won two awards! Our SummitView Multiple Camera Kit Display won a Global Media Award and was also a runner up for Best New Merchandising Display.” “If you were unable to attend or stop by our booth, download our new 2018 catalog below or feel free to email us at info@brandmotion.com or call 734-619-1250 to get info on our new products.” “We wish you the best during the holiday season, and look forward to continuing our relationship and growing your business in 2018!” -The Brandmotion Team

Click here to view the new 2018 product catalog PDF.

Visit brandmotion.com for more.

