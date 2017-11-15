Tint World Teams Up with SoundSkins USA

BOCA RATON, FL (11.16.2017) – Tint World Automotive Styling Centers, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has teamed up with SoundSkins, a stylish, premium sound deadening material provider, to help drastically improve the sound performance of customer’s car speakers and reduce annoying road noise inside automobile cabins.

“Automotive enthusiasts are sick of average,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, Tint World CEO. “SoundSkins USA not only provides a premium material for improving sound and reducing noise, their products look and feel amazing. SoundSkins is perfect for the Tint World audiophile who’s looking for better sound quality or the busy business professional who needs to reduce road noise so they can conduct business calls in their car.”

SoundSkins is a collaboration from the best in the automotive business from around the world, and Tint World customers will have access to SoundSkins’ full lineup of SoundSkins Pro and SoundSkins Lite materials.

“If someone says they need sound deadening, we want to be the first name to come to mind,” said John Schwartz, CEO and co-founder of SoundSkins USA. “We take a lot of pride in our products, even down to the packaging that it’s shipped in. With the help of Tint World, we’re creating a brand that will become a household name.”

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

Visit www.tintworld.com and www.soundskinsusa.com for more.

