RetroSound Open House Showcased New World HQ

HENDERSON NV (11.16.2017) – The new RetroSound World HQ Tour was the hottest ticket in Vegas on Monday, October 30th. The new RetroSound World HQ, spanning 25,000 square feet, is located in an upscale Henderson office park. RetroSound relocated from Chino CA to Henderson, NV in late 2013 and has been operating from a smaller facility until the move to this new, much larger facility.

RetroSound’s new facility filled up quickly Monday afternoon. Guests, that numbered 100+ in attendance, were escorted on tours by RetroSound staff including owner Steve Harrington and wife Tammy along with Robin McNeal, Sales Manager Sid Doucher and other staff members. McNeal is RetroSound’s VP and GM.

McNeal stated, “We had a great turnout for our Grand Opening event. Our local City Councilman was in the crowd along with representatives from FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service plus other local suppliers. Our event was strategically planned the day before the opening of SEMA 2017. That being the case, we also hosted several friends and representatives from companies exhibiting and/or attending SEMA. HushMat’s Tim McCarthy and Todd Van Zandt from SiriusXM, made the trip from SEMA booth setup at the Las Vegas Convention Center to attend the RetroSound Open House.”

Also in attendance was a group from 3 local Audio Express stores. Flint Theobald, District Manager, commented on site to 12voltnews.com, “RetroSound’s new location is really nice. It was super that Edder, Jed and I got a chance to tour the new facility. Seeing the inventory of radios for Classics was great. We sell several RetroSound radios for Classics at each Las Vegas store every month. Also, seeing the time tech time spent behind the scenes gave us the knowledge that all RetroSound products are ready to make the owners of Classics happy for years to come.”

A delicious catered lunch awaited guests in a well laid out setting in the RetroSound warehouse. Guest enjoyed food and refreshments while they networked. At about 4PM a local cover band, Sixties Mania, went live from the front area of the warehouse with a lengthy selection of popular oldies.

RetroSound exhibited in the Central Hall at SEMA 2017. The company’s lineup of radios for Classics, seat belts too, attracted a steady stream of SEMA attendees.

Of special note was the SiriusXM simulcast from the RetroSound booth on Wednesday and Thursday, SEMA 2017 Day-1 and Day-2. Alan Hunter, 80’s on 8 DJ, was in the booth and live on the air plus he signed autographs. SiriusXM’s John Zamparelli and Paul Trueman traveled from the East Coast and spent time in the RetroSound booth during the exclusive simulcast.

