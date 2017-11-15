PowerBass XL-1200 Wins Multiple Awards at 2017 SEMA Show

– PowerBass brought home multiple awards from this year’s SEMA show in Las Vegas, NV. The now award winning XL-1200 – 12 speaker sound bar was awarded “RUNNER UP” for BEST NEW POWERSPORTS PRODUCT for 2018 as well as winning the Global Media Award.

With the quickly emerging power sports audio market PowerBass is honored to be recognized as one of the best at the SEMA show. The competition included everything in the power sports segment from ignition, lighting, wheels, accessories and audio. PowerBass was the only 12V audio based brand recognized in the top 3 making it the best power sports audio product at the show. SEMA’s annual New Product Awards competition recognizes outstanding achievements in the development of products being introduced to the automotive specialty-equipment market at the SEMA Show. Products are judged in 16 award categories, and each category has one winner and two runners-up.

Nearly 3,000 products were entered into the 16 different Showcase categories to be considered for the SEMA New Product Awards this year. Winners were selected based on a variety of factors that included superiority of innovation, technical achievement, quality and workmanship, consumer appeal and marketability, and more.

The Awards didn’t stop there as PowerBass also brought home a Global Media Award. The SEMA Global Media Awards Program recognizes those companies that manufacture specialty equipment products and accessories that would have mass appeal to consumers in countries outside the United States. The products are voted on by a prestigious group of international journalists who serve as judges. This year’s program included 30 judges from 19 countries. Each judge carefully reviewed and evaluated nearly 3,000 product entries at the SEMA Show before selecting the products that they felt would resonate and appeal most to consumers in their home countries.

Visit www.powerbassusa.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

