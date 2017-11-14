VAIS Technology Releases 2018 Applications for SiriusXM

“Since 2003, VAIS Technology has been developing satellite radio adapters for vehicles that aren’t equipped from the factory with SiriusXM tuners,” stated Dennis Hopper, Vice President of Sales. “While satellite radio is more popular than ever, many vehicles don’t offer an easy way to listen to it. Our company develops simple, easy to install adapters that add satellite radio but preserve factory functionality.”The integrated solution connects directly to the original factory stereo, via the USB port and allows the vehicle owner to listen to satellite radio through the existing factory stereo system. The VAIS adapter kit also allows for full control of satellite radio functions – changing stations, setting presets, etc. – with the standard factory radio controls.
“We design our satellite radio adapters to operate just like the factory satellite radio systems,” Hopper explained. “While it takes more work on our part, our customers really appreciate the fact that they can control their satellite radio just like they would regular FM radio – the same knobs and buttons, the same steering wheel controls, etc. That’s what really separates VAIS products from the rest of the industry.”
For more info, visit www.vaistech.com or call 720-733-2348.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.