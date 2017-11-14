VAIS Technology Releases 2018 Applications for SiriusXM

– VAIS Technology has released a new satellite radio adapter specifically designed for 2018 Ford, Honda, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, and Jeep models. This adapter allows select vehicles to add the SiriusXM SXV300v1 satellite radio tuner to their existing factory stereo, without compromising any functionality.

“Since 2003, VAIS Technology has been developing satellite radio adapters for vehicles that aren’t equipped from the factory with SiriusXM tuners,” stated Dennis Hopper, Vice President of Sales. “While satellite radio is more popular than ever, many vehicles don’t offer an easy way to listen to it. Our company develops simple, easy to install adapters that add satellite radio but preserve factory functionality.”

“We design our satellite radio adapters to operate just like the factory satellite radio systems,” Hopper explained. “While it takes more work on our part, our customers really appreciate the fact that they can control their satellite radio just like they would regular FM radio – the same knobs and buttons, the same steering wheel controls, etc. That’s what really separates VAIS products from the rest of the industry.”

For more info, visit www.vaistech.com or call 720-733-2348.

