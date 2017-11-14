Sound Advice… New Program Wednesday 4PM CT November 15th

ARLINGTON, TX (11.15.2017) – Sound Advice is a 1-Hour internet radio program presented by Audio Depot in Arlington. The Wednesday, November 15th program continues with news from the SEMA Show 2017 and much more.

Audio Depot, with Arlington 12volt retailer John Schellsmidt at the helm and the mirophone, is radio active. Schellsmidt hosts SoundAdvice – a 1 hour weekly internet radio program geared to mobile electronics products and 12volt industry activities. Log onto KVGIradio.com and tune in Wednesday’s at 4PM central time to catch the new program each week. As a bonus, the program re-airs 5 times over the following days prior to the coming Wednesday’s new show.

Schellsmidt related to 12voltnews.com, “We have received a lot of positive input from last week’s show that started the SEMA month coverage on Sound Advice. The SEMA Show 2017 was definitely about all things automotive aftermarket and that’s exciting news for all across the 12volt industry-especially brick and mortar retailers like us at Audio Depot.”

Schellsmidt added, “In today’s marketplace brick and mortar retailers must think outside the box to put their company’s brand and services in front of consumers. After exploring some possibilities we settled on creating a weekly show on internet radio KVGI. KVGIradio.com is a local internet radio station and we put a package together with their team.”

The SoundAdvice program launched on January 13th of 2016. The show airs live one hour each week with 5 rebroadcasts within the week. KVGI is based in the north Dallas suburb of Frisco TX with 2 stations on the air. KVGI is talk radio and sister station KVGI-X airs music. KVGI boasts a subscriber base of 173,000 and growing. The SoundAdvice program has garnered an audience of over 5,000 for the week’s first program.

Continuing, Schellsmidt commented, “The last 18 months or so have been a very interesting learning experience. We have hosted our Sound Advice program from the KVGI studios, hotel rooms and directly from a very basic studio setup in our store. A guest in the studio that many in the industry know was Pioneer’s Bob Coyle. Bob, who lives in the Dallas MetroPlex, was a guest for the hour on April 20th 2016, and he told all about the new Pioneer NEX receivers that launched about that time and more.”

During each 1-hour program there are standard commercial breaks – including high energy commercials for Audio Depot plus other local companies. The free form format also includes tips relating car audio products and mobile electronics.

“I look forward to the Sound Advice program each week and am really look forward to the programs in November highlighting info from SEMA 2017,” Mike Van Horn offered. “The 12volt News is working with John to supply industry related content for the Sound Advice program.”

Audio Depot is a full line 12volt brick and mortar retailer located just off I-20 in Arlington TX that serves the Dallas Metroplex. Expeditor work with local auto dealers plus window tint adds to Audio Depot’s business mix.

