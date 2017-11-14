KICKER and SSV Works Earn Global Media Award at SEMA Show

STILLWATER, OK (11.15.2017) – KICKER and SSV Works earned the 2018 SEMA Global Media Award for their true plug-and- play, PRZ35 5-speaker audio kit for Polaris RZR, as determined by international judges at the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas November 2.

The SEMA Global Media Awards Program recognizes those companies that manufacture specialty equipment products and accessories that would have mass appeal to consumers in countries outside the United States. The products are voted on by a prestigious group of international journalists who serve as judges.

“The idea of customization and personalization has been growing throughout the world,” said Linda Spencer, SEMA Director of International and Government Relations. “Our goal is to have media experts from around the world determine which new products are likely to succeed in their home markets. The automotive specialty-equipment market is made up of enthusiasts who are passionate about the hobby, and so it’s exciting to see how their love for cars, trucks and SUVs is impacting those throughout the world.”

This year’s program included 30 judges from 19 countries. Each judge carefully reviewed and evaluated nearly 3,000 product entries at the SEMA Show before selecting the products that they felt would resonate and appeal most to consumers in their home countries.

During the SEMA Show, KICKER and SSV Works announced the addition of new kits to the powersports line in the upcoming months, for Can-Am Maverick X3 and the Polaris GENERAL models.

Visit kicker.com and ssvworks.com for more.

