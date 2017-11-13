SiriusXM Launches Holiday Music Channels

NEW YORK, NY (11.14.2017) – SiriusXM has announced its extensive holiday music lineup featuring eight commercial-free channels celebrating the festive season.

SiriusXM’s holiday music channels will offer listeners a variety of traditional holiday songs, classical Christmas carols, country Christmas classics, contemporary holiday tunes, soul music, Hanukkah music and Latin seasonal music.

SiriusXM’s commercial-free holiday music channels will be available on multiple satellite radio channels, and via the SiriusXM App for smartphones and other connected devices and online at siriusxm.com.

SiriusXM’s holiday channel lineup features:

Holly (via satellite on channel 70)

will feature contemporary holiday music as well as traditional favorites, including songs by Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix, Josh Groban, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Brian Setzer Orchestra, Celine Dion, Ariana Grande, Meghan Trainor, Michael Bublé, Sam Smith and Mariah Carey.

Wednesday, November 1 at 12:00 pm ET- Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 am ET

Holiday Traditions (via satellite on channel 4)

will feature traditional holiday music from the ’40s through the ’60s by artists such as Frank Sinatra, Andy Williams, Ray Conniff, Bing Crosby and Nat “King” Cole.

Wednesday, November 1 at 12:00 pm ET- Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 am ET

Holiday Pops (via satellite on channel 76)

will feature classical Christmas carols and other holiday favorites by the greatest classical musicians of all-time, including the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Boston Pops, Luciano Pavarotti, The New York Philharmonic, King’s College Choir and Thomas Hampson.

Will air from Sunday, December 24 at 12:00 pm ET – Tuesday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET.

Country Christmas (via satellite on channel 58)

will feature a mix of country Christmas music from contemporary and classic country artists like Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood and Willie Nelson.

Monday, December 4 at 12:00 pm ET – Tuesday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET.

Navidad (SiriusXM channel 785)

will feature contemporary Latin holiday music and traditional classics, including Jose Feliciano, Fania All-Stars, Gloria Estefan, Marco Antonio Solis, El Gran Combo and Tito El Bambino.

Monday, November 27 at 12:00 pm ET – Sunday, January 7 at 3:00 am ET.

Holiday Soul (via satellite on channel 49)

will feature classic soul and Motown holiday music from the ’60s and ’70s as well as R&B from the ’80s and ’90s including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Luther Vandross, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, Dionne Warwick, The Four Tops, The Supremes, The O’Jays, James Brown, The Temptations, Lou Rawls and Toni Braxton.

Monday, December 4 at 12:00 pm ET – Tuesday, December 26 at 3:00 am ET.

Radio Hanukkah (via satellite on channel 77)

will feature an extensive collection of Hanukkah-themed music, including contemporary, traditional and children’s selections as well as daily reflections and prayers related to the holiday.

Tuesday, December 12 at 12:00 pm ET – Thursday, December 21 at 3:00 am ET.

New Year’s Nation (via satellite on channel 4)

is the ultimate soundtrack to New Year’s Eve parties around the country and will feature the biggest, upbeat party hits from genres across SiriusXM’s music platform.

Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 pm ET – Tuesday, January 2 at 3:00 am ET.

SiriusXM recently announced that its 200+ channels are now also available for streaming to SiriusXM subscribers nationwide with Amazon Alexa. Go to siriusxm.com/AmazonAlexa to learn more.

For more information about additional holiday programming, visit siriusxm.com/holiday

Visit siriusxm.com for more.

