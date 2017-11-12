Metra Wins 2018 SEMA Global Media Award for iBeam Replacement Mirror Monitor and Camera Kit

HOLLY HILL, FL (11.13.2017) – November 2017 – Metra Electronics has received a 2018 SEMA Global Media Award for a new Replacement Mirror Monitor and Camera Kit by iBeam Vehicle Safety Systems. An esteemed panel of international media judges chose this product based on its level of international consumer appeal, and selected it as one of the best products at this year’s SEMA Show.

iBeam’s new Mirror Replacement Kits have 20 different camera and mirror monitor options available, which can also be purchased separately. The TE-CMC- K3 is a universal kit that maintains the factory look. The most widely used windshield mount is included for easy mirror installation. Optional, vehicle specific mirror mounts are available for Ford, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Toyota, Kia, Subaru, VW, Mercedes, Fiat, Iveco and Peugeot models, which make installation even easier as the factory base mount does not need to be removed from the windshield. Visit iBeamUSA.com to learn more about these products.

Visit metraonline.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

